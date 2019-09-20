Ex-Treasurer Admits Looting Charity For Slain NY Cops' Kin

Law360, New York (September 20, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Staten Island woman pled guilty Friday to pilfering $407,000 while serving as treasurer of a charity that supports families of slain New York City police officers and using the money to pay for Barbara Streisand concert tickets and personal expenses. Lorraine Shanley, 69, copped to defrauding the Survivors of the Shield charity and to tax-evasion charges at a hearing before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein, who set a Dec. 19 sentencing date. "I used bad judgment," a nervous Shanley told Judge Stein during a rambling plea allocution in which she said at least part of the money she...

