Gov't Must Revisit $1.4B Food Contract For Troops Overseas

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Defense Logistics Agency cannot proceed with a contract worth up to $1.38 billion to supply food to overseas troops after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled that it wrongly credited a Kuwaiti company for owning a warehouse. In an Aug. 29 decision made public Friday, Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith agreed with Anham FZCO, a Dubai-based company protesting the contract, that the DLA improperly evaluated KGL Food Services WLL's proposal by giving it credit for owning a warehouse that was actually owned by its affiliate, KGL Logistics. "DLA abused its discretion in giving KGL ownership credit for its warehouse, and...

