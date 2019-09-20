Norfolk Southern Liable In Coal Shipping Dispute, Jury Finds

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The Norfolk Southern railroad could owe a coal seller millions after a federal jury found that the shipper had frozen the Alabama importer out of selling coal to East Coast power plants. A Virginia federal jury found Tuesday that Norfolk Southern had actively prevented Drummond Coal Sales Inc. from transporting coal at rates negotiated in a contract with the railroad and breached its agreement by failing to give a refund. The jury wasn’t asked to determine damages, but Drummond has asked for a refund of the roughly $35 million it already paid the railroad and to nullify the approximately $40 million...

