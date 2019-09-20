J&J Gets Woman's $20M Mesh Award Trimmed To $15M

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A woman who claims she’ll live in pain for the rest of her life because of Johnson & Johnson’s allegedly faulty pelvic mesh implant can keep $15 million of an earlier $20 million verdict, a Pennsylvania appeals court said Friday, rejecting calls by J&J to kill the award entirely. In Friday’s split decision, two of the three judges on the panel largely sided with Margaret “Peggy” Engleman, while blasting J&J and its pelvic mesh unit Ethicon for arguments that were “hypocritical” and “duplicitous.” “In sum, the manufacturers raised many appellate issues,” said Judge Deborah A. Kunselman, writing for the majority. “Some...

