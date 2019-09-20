NLRB Defeats Fired Attorney's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge on Friday tossed a black attorney's suit claiming the National Labor Relations Board fired him because of his race, saying he didn't identify white workers who committed the same offense he allegedly did — losing sensitive legal documents and lying about it — and were allowed to stay on board. U.S. District Judge Karon Owen Bowdre granted the board’s motion for summary judgment on Gregory Powell’s race and age bias case, saying he found no “comparators,” or workers of another race, who were treated better than he was. Though Powell named non-black workers he said received better...

