Zoning Compliance Tips For NJ Medical Marijuana Facilities

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- With respect to alternative treatment centers, or ATCs, (i.e., medical marijuana facilities) in New Jersey, one must approach a zoning analysis and communications with local officials differently than any other type of industrial, commercial or retail project. The siting of ATCs demands a heightened level of due diligence with respect to both existing zoning and proposed zoning. A simple review of a municipality’s zoning map and ordinance is insufficient; rather, one should engage a qualified team of professionals to analyze whether the location, where an ATC may be located, satisfies local, state and federal regulations. Pursuant to the Jake Honig Compassionate...

