Allergan Investor Tries To Block $63B AbbVie Deal Over Info

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Allergan was slammed Friday with a proposed securities class action in New Jersey federal court seeking to block its blockbuster merger with AbbVie until the company provides its shareholders with certain information related to the proposed $63 billion deal. The complaint said Allergan filed a proxy statement on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, recommending that its stockholders back the transaction, but that document did not include information they need to “cast a fully-informed vote.” “In short, unless remedied, Allergan’s public stockholders will be forced to make a voting decision on the proposed transaction without full disclosure of all...

