1st Circ. Revives Georgeson Tix-For-Votes Fraud Case

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A wild fraud case involving three former Georgeson LLC advisers was revived Friday by the First Circuit, which said a lower court dismissed the case improperly on double jeopardy grounds after their first trial abruptly ended on its next-to-last day because of a shorthanded jury. In an issue of first impression, a three-judge panel sought to weigh the balance between the competing rights of having a criminal case being decided by a jury of 12 and a defendant's right not to be tried twice for the same crime. The jury dropped to 11 because of a medical emergency for a juror's...

