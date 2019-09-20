Longtime Charlie Rose Makeup Artist Sues For Harassment

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The former head of makeup for Charlie Rose has sued the embattled interviewer and his production company, claiming Rose subjected her to years of misogynistic and harassing behavior that was also directed at other female staff members. Gina Riggi, who worked for two decades in the makeup department for "The Charlie Rose Show" and "Charlie Rose: The Week," filed suit in New York state court Thursday, saying the star host constantly berated her in public and even grabbed her and "swatted" at her on several occasions. Riggi alleges she was laid off after Rose was pulled from the airwaves following numerous...

