Mass. Hospital Can't Nix Arbitrator's Reinstatement Of Nurse

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator acted within his authority by reinstating a fired nurse accused of mistreating a transgender teenage patient, a Massachusetts federal judge has ruled, saying the arbitrator was empowered to decide whether the firing had been for just cause. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled late Friday that even though the arbitrator noted that the nurse at Steward Carney Hospital in Boston should have reported to her supervisors about the incident in question, the arbitrator didn't explicitly find a violation of the hospital's Patient Relationship Policy that mandated termination. The nurse, identified as Jacqueline Hruby in court filings, allegedly let a colleague yank a chair...

