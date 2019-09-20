Ex-SocGen Exec Tells 2nd Circ. She's No Fugitive

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A former Societe Generale SA executive accused of rigging the Paris bank's submissions to the London Interbank Offered Rate asked the Second Circuit to throw out the case Friday, saying a lower court wrongly classified her as a fugitive. French national Muriel Bescond, a former head of SocGen's Paris treasury desk, is accused with her former colleague Danielle Sindzingre, SocGen's global head of treasury, of reporting the bank's lending rates as lower than they actually were between May 2010 and October 2011 to "avoid anticipated reputational harm" for the lender. Both Bescond and Sindzingre reside in France and have not appeared...

