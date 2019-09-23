Ohio Hospital Beats DaVita's Dialysis Coverage Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has thrown out DaVita Inc.'s lawsuit claiming an Ohio hospital's health benefit plan improperly reimburses dialysis providers at a lower rate than other types of providers, rejecting the health care giant's argument that the plan is biased against enrollees with end-stage renal disease. U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison on Friday agreed to dismiss DaVita's suit against Marietta Memorial Hospital, its employee health benefit plan and Medical Benefits Mutual Life Insurance Co. While DaVita said plan participants with ESRD are discriminated against, the judge said that those with the disease are treated the same as enrollees who don't...

