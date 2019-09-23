Enviros Say Colo. Mine Expansion Suit Not Barred

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups challenging the planned expansion of Arch Coal's mine in western Colorado have told a federal court that, contrary to arguments put forward by the federal government, their bid to block the project is not precluded by prior litigation. WildEarth Guardians, the Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental advocates sued the U.S. Department of the Interior in July, arguing that the federal government's approval of the mine expansion violated the National Environmental Policy Act. The government failed to consider ways to reduce methane emissions or how the expansion would cumulatively impact climate change in conjunction with other fossil fuel...

