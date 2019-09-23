Northrop Unit Snags $1.1B Missile Defense Agency Contract

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Northrop Grumman Corp. unit was awarded a $1.1 billion contract with the U.S. Department of Defense for missile defense targets, beating out a competitor, according to a Friday announcement. The DOD said under the contract, Orbital Sciences Corp. will provide the Missile Defense Agency with the missile targets in Chandler, Arizona, for a period of eight years. Orbital will also provide missile storage, surveillance and hardware and software maintenance, the department said. Early this year, Northrop was one of nine companies tapped for contracts to help support cyberspace operations for the U.S. Navy that could collectively end up being worth...

