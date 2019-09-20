NJ Judge Cited For 'Close Your Legs' Remark Fights Removal

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- An embattled New Jersey judge facing ethics charges over comments that included asking a domestic violence accuser if she'd tried to "close her legs" to avert an attack pushed back against the state Supreme Court's removal bid Friday, saying it's a harsh and disproportionate reaction to his infractions. The sentiments by Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr., whose troubles date back to his time on the benches in Ocean and Burlington counties, came in response to the justices' July announcement that they intended to begin remove him and another judge due to their comments during sexual assault case matters....

