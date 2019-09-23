Mass. Resort, Enviro Group Clash Over Groundwater Liability

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts resort said it shouldn't have to face water pollution claims under the Clean Water Act, arguing that because pollutants from its sewage system passed through groundwater before entering a harbor it's not subject to federal environmental law. The Wychmere Beach Club, which is located on Cape Cod, argued Friday that the Clean Water Act's reach is limited and excludes groundwater, while plaintiff the Conservation Law Foundation told the court in a dueling motion for summary judgment that the resort is unlawfully operating without a required CWA permit because its groundwater polluted with nitrogen then flows into the nearby bay and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS