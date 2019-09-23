Boeing Urges Fed Circ. To Overturn Contract Waiver Ruling

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Boeing told the Federal Circuit that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims created a new burden on federal contractors when it found that the company had waived its claims over a cost accounting regulation by not objecting to it before signing a defense contract. In ruling that the Boeing Co. waived its breach of contract claims against the Defense Contract Management Agency by failing to challenge an underlying Federal Acquisition Regulation, or FAR, clause prior to signing a representative contract, the claims court ignored binding Federal Circuit precedent, Boeing said in its Sep. 20 appeal. “As a consequence of its rulings,...

