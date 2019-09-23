BP, Koch Can't End Superfund Suit With 'Petroleum Exclusion'

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday said a "petroleum exclusion" in the federal Superfund law doesn't bar claims against Koch Industries, BP and other businesses over the release of hazardous substances near a crude oil factory in Illinois, but did dismiss some parts of the case. The oil companies were seeking to end a suit brought against them by Premcor Refining Group Inc. over cleanup costs at a Hartford, Illinois, refinery. They argued the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act excludes petroleum products, including crude oil and natural gas, from its definition of hazardous substances. But Premcor adequately alleged contaminants outside of...

