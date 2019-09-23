PE-Backed Data Center Co. Gets Up To $500M For Growth

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT) -- Abu Dhabi-based investment shop Mubadala Investment Co. has agreed to inject up to $500 million into private equity-backed data center operator and cloud services provider Cologix, the companies said Monday. Denver-based Cologix will use the funding to expand its portfolio of data centers in North America and improve its enterprise cloud service capabilities, according to a statement. For Mubadala, the investment is being made in tandem with current Cologix owner Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. Under the terms of the agreement with Mubadala, Stonepeak will remain majority shareholder in Cologix, and the two investment firms will work together to assist Cologix as it...

