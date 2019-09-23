Mass. Nonprofits Fight Rule Expanding Faster Deportations

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Two Massachusetts nonprofits and a group of asylum seekers have urged a D.C. federal court to block the Trump administration from carrying out a new policy that would sweep more immigrants into fast-tracked deportation proceedings. The expansion of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s expedited removal powers threatens due process protections for immigrants, who could be quickly deported without much time to gather evidence or consult with an attorney under the policy, according to the lawsuit filed Friday. “The expedited removal process deprives individuals of a meaningful opportunity to show that they are not subject to expedited removal, or to removal...

