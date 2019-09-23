UK Top Court Sets Parliament Suspension Ruling For Tuesday

Law360, London (September 23, 2019, 5:37 PM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court will rule Tuesday on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson unlawfully suspended Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, according to a statement issued by the court Monday. The decision, scheduled for 10:30 a.m., follows three days of hearings that concluded Thursday. Seven of the panel of 11 justices who ruled on the decision will attend, deciding on two contradictory rulings from English and Scottish courts on Johnson’s decision to suspend, or prorogue, Parliament until Oct. 14. The prime minister asked Queen Elizabeth II to end the current parliamentary session in September until mid-October. He said at the...

