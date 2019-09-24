Top UK Court Rules Closing Parliament Before Brexit Unlawful

Law360, London (September 24, 2019, 10:51 AM BST) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament shortly before Brexit was unlawful, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled in a sweeping judgment Tuesday allowing lawmakers to resume debate in the final weeks before the country is set to leave the European Union. Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, who took the fight to the English courts, arrives in the rain at the Supreme Court in London, where justices handed down a ruling with wide-ranging political ramifications. (AP) In a unanimous decision, a panel of 11 Supreme Court justices held that Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend, or prorogue, Parliament for five...

