Thomas Cook Directors Face Investigation Over Collapse

Law360, London (September 23, 2019, 5:22 PM BST) -- The U.K government announced it will launch a "fast-track" inquiry into the conduct of senior managers at travel and tourism giant Thomas Cook, which entered administration on Monday after running out of funds. Andrea Leadsom, the business secretary, said in a joint statement with the Department for Transport that she would ask the Insolvency Service to investigate the circumstances behind the company’s collapse and the role played by its directors. Britain’s oldest travel firm ceased trading early Monday morning with “immediate effect,” leaving more than 150,000 vacationers stranded in airports around the world. The company went into administration after failing to...

