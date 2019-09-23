4 Firms Help Adler Real Estate With $778M Buy

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Freshfields, Meitar Liquornik, Arendt & Medernach and Norton Rose have assisted Adler Real Estate on various aspects of its roughly €708 million ($778.1 million) deal to buy a stake in Ado Properties via purchase of a major Ado shareholder. Adler Real Estate AG is buying all the shares held by Israel-based Ado Group Ltd. Following the purchase, Adler will own 33% of Ado Properties SA, the firm announced Monday. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP guided Adler on Germany mergers and acquisitions matters, as well as debt financing; Meitar Liquornik Geva Leshem Tal counseled the company on Israeli M&A; Arendt & Medernach helped...

