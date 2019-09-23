Aptiv, Hyundai Form $4B Self-Driving Joint Venture

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Ireland-based auto parts maker Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group on Monday said they have agreed to form a $4 billion joint venture that aims to further develop self-driving vehicles. Aptiv Plc and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group will hold an equal stake in the partnership that will be focused on design, development and commercialization of autonomous vehicles. The companies said they will work on developing technologies that rise to Society of Automotive Engineers Level 4 and Level 5, which refer to the intelligence and automation capabilities of vehicles. The levels scale from zero to five. "Hyundai Motor Group's cutting-edge engineering and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS