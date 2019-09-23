Commerce Preps Levies On Steel Rod From 3 Asian Countries

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has called for tariffs as high as nearly 60% on shipments of metal rods from China, India and Taiwan, finding that the Asian imports have been sold too cheaply in the U.S. In an early phase of its investigations, Commerce said Friday it had teed up anti-dumping duties between 4% and 60% on Chinese carbon and alloy steel threaded rod, while sticking Indian metal rod with a 2% tariff and Taiwanese metal rod with a roughly 32% tariff. The preliminary tariffs were prepped at the request of Alabama-based producer Vulcan Threaded Products Inc., which asked the...

