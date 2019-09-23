Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bud Fights Limits On Coors Corn Syrup Ads At 7th Circ.

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Bud Light advertisements highlighting MillerCoors’ use of corn syrup in its beer feature the same statements the company has posted publicly for years, so they should not be forced to come down, Anheuser-Busch told the Seventh Circuit on Monday.

In oral arguments, Anheuser-Busch said its ads stating corn syrup is in Miller Lite and Coors Light beers shouldn't have been limited because the information feeding that ad campaign came from MillerCoors’ own website.

Both Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors acknowledge that using corn syrup in the beer brewing process affects the taste, Anheuser-Busch’s attorney James F. Bennett of Dowd Bennet LLP told a...

