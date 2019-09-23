Sweetgreen Valued At $1.6B After $150M Financing Round

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Salad fast-food chain Sweetgreen has gobbled up $150 million in a financing round that was co-led by Lone Pine Capital and D1 Capital Partners and values the business at $1.6 billion, the companies said Monday. The fresh funding will be used for a variety of purposes, including to invest in, test and deploy new technology, as well as to expand into cities such as Miami, Denver and Austin, Texas. “We’re building a new type of food company and a sustainable supply chain to challenge how we think about real food, explore innovative new retail formats and elevate the consumer experience,” Sweetgreen...

