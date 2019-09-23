Caesars Entertainment Selling Vegas Hotel For $516M

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Caesars Entertainment has reached a deal to sell a Las Vegas hotel and casino for $516.3 million to a company affiliated with a principal at real estate investment firm Imperial Cos., Caesars announced on Monday. Caesars Entertainment Corp. is selling the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino to an unnamed company controlled by a principal at Imperial, according to the announcement. Following the sale, the Rio will still host the World Series of Poker tournament next year as planned, and Caesars Entertainment will retain its future hosting rights for the tournament, the firm said. "This deal allows Caesars Entertainment to focus our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS