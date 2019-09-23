Attys Seek $3.4M In Fees From $42M GM Oil-Guzzling Deal

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Attorneys have asked a Florida federal judge to sign off on nearly $3.4 million in fees for their work negotiating an approximately $42 million deal with General Motors LLC to end consumers' proposed class claims that certain Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs had defective oil-guzzling engines. Plaintiffs' attorneys at Greg Coleman Law PC, Ahdoot & Wolfson PC and Whitfield Bryson & Mason LLP sought court approval Friday for $3.39 million in attorney fees, $109,649 in litigation expenses and $4,500 apiece in service payments for each of the 12 named plaintiffs in three proposed class actions covered by the GM deal....

