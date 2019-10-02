Facing Disbarment, Fla. Atty Argues Ethics Case Was Too Late

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney facing a recommendation of disbarment for filing a "sham pleading" on behalf of a disgraced onetime state judge argued to the state's highest court Wednesday that the disciplinary case against him should have been thrown out because it was not brought in a timely fashion. Stephen Rakusin, who represented former Broward County Judge Laura Watson in a defamation suit against several firms and attorneys who had previously been her co-counsel in bringing a package of bad faith claims against Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., argued to the Florida Supreme Court that a six-year limitations period started to run when...

