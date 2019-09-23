Maui County Votes To Settle High Court Clean Water Act Case

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Maui County Council has voted to settle an important Clean Water Act case scheduled for oral arguments in November before the U.S. Supreme Court, potentially yanking from the docket a highly anticipated fight over whether the law covers pollution that travels through groundwater. The Hawaii county's council voted 5-4 on Friday to settle the case, which tees up the question of whether Clean Water Act permits are required for pollution sources that discharge contaminants via groundwater and involves the county's sewage wastewater injection wells. Whether that vote is enough to end the litigation remains in dispute. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino's...

