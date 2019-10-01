Weil Nabs Energy, Private Equity Pro From King & Spalding

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP has added a partner from King & Spalding LLP to its energy-focused private equity practice in Houston, the firm recently announced. Jeffery Malonson has expertise in a range of energy issues, including oil and gas exploration and production, mineral and royalty interests, oil field equipment manufacturing, liquefied natural gas and chemical companies, according to the firm’s Sept. 23 announcement. Malonson said in a statement that Weil’s expertise in the energy sector was a major draw. “Weil offers an elite platform for clients operating and investing in the energy sector,” he said. “Additionally, my new colleagues have...

