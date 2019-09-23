PTAB Won't Reconsider Decision To Review Streaming Patent

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board shot down MV3 Partners' request to reconsider its decision to review a patent covering a mobile set top box, saying it could find no clear error in its reasoning to institute inter partes review. In its Friday decision, the board rejected MV3 Partners LLC's contention that it had "overlooked" the company's argument about what the prior art actually teaches. Unpersuaded, the panel said MV3's request for rehearing of a challenge from Unified Patents Inc. amounted to a disagreement with the board's decision. "A request for rehearing is not an opportunity to provide rebuttal arguments," the...

