Cozen O'Connor Adds Peckar & Abramson Construction Duo

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Two former partners at Peckar & Abramson PC with experiencing litigating a variety of construction-related matters including arbitral disputes have joined Cozen O'Connor’s construction practice in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office. Stephen M. Seeger and Jesse S. Keene joined the firm as shareholder and member, respectively, after spending a combined decade at Peckar & Abramson PC, Cozen O'Connor said in a Sept. 23 announcement. The firm noted that the pair have experience litigating construction and government contracts as well as assisting in development. Seeger’s experience includes litigation before state and federal courts in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS