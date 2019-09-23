Change In TCPA Compliance Is On The Horizon

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Legislation making its way through Congress could lead to some much-needed clarity to the issue of what it takes to be in compliance with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. After a highly anticipated U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit decision in 2018 failed to completely resolve definitional issues under the TCPA, the House has stepped in to address some of these points through legislation and pushing the Federal Communications Commission to act. The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act passed the House with overwhelming support in a 429-3 vote on July 24.[1] H.R. 3375 was sponsored by Rep. Frank Pallone Jr.,...

