Russian Man Cops To Massive JPM Hack, To Cough Up $19M

Law360, New York (September 23, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- An electronics expert from Moscow pled guilty Monday in Manhattan and agreed to forfeit more than $19 million in what federal prosecutors call a gargantuan hacking and fraud scheme that victimized over 80 million customers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Andrei Tyurin, 36, copped to five conspiracy counts and a wire fraud count before U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who set Feb. 13 for sentencing. Tyurin said he schemed with co-conspirators to engage in hacking, identity theft, a stock-fraud scheme, an illegal gambling operation and a payment processing fraud. He faces a theoretical maximum of 95 years in prison. Guidelines...

