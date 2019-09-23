Apple Says Tariff Relief Cleared Way For US-Made Mac Pro

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. said Monday that it will keep making its "most powerful computer ever," the Mac Pro, in the United States, a move the tech giant attributes to the Trump administration's decision to give it relief from tariffs on several component parts made in China. In a statement Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook linked the tariff exclusions, granted last week, to his company's choice of Austin, Texas, as the site for producing the hulking, 40-pound computer scheduled to go on sale this fall. "The Mac Pro is Apple's most powerful computer ever and we're proud to be building it in Austin,"...

