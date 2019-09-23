Mexican Telecom Maxcom Wins Ch. 11 Plan Approval

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge signed off Monday on Mexican telecommunications provider Maxcom's $130 million restructuring plan after the company reached a settlement with bondholders who had objected to the plan vote. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain's order approved the prepackaged Chapter 11 plan for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB and its U.S. subsidiary after the company reached what Maxcom counsel said was a deal with dissenting bondholders to find new ownership or pay nearly $10 million. Maxcom and U.S. affiliate Maxcom USA Telecom Inc. filed for bankruptcy in August with a prepackaged plan to refinance about $103.4 million in notes with about $56.8...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS