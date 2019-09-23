Nestle Must Face Shoppers’ Suit Over ‘No GMO’ Label

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Nestle can’t dodge a proposed class action alleging the company puts its own, misleading “no GMO ingredients” seal of approval on products, a California federal judge has ruled, finding consumers had sufficiently alleged the label could deceive a reasonable customer. Nestle USA Inc. had argued in a motion to dismiss that its products are verified by a third party, and that an asterisk on the seal is meant to lead consumers to information elsewhere on the packaging that gives details on the verification. As such, the consumers do not have standing to sue, Nestle argued. But U.S. District Judge Otis D....

