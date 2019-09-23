$1.2B Award Against Mining Co. Must Be Enforced

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- An Israeli billionaire’s mining company has failed to convince an English judge to nix an order enforcing a nearly $1.25 billion arbitral award issued to its former joint venture partner following a dispute over a stymied Guinean mining project. English High Court Judge Clare Moulder concluded in an order Friday that there was no reason to set aside the enforcement order or temporarily block Brazilian mining company Vale SA from enforcing the award while billionaire Beny Steinmetz’s BSG Resources Ltd. pursues litigation to have the award annulled. The judge said the latter company's case against the award wasn't strong enough. Nor was...

