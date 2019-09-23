4 Biotech Firms Freshen Pipeline With IPOs Totaling $526M

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Four biotechnology companies set price ranges Monday on initial public offerings that could raise a combined $526 million to develop drugs that fight cancer and other diseases, signaling a busy start for October’s IPO market. Swiss oncology firm ADC Therapeutics SA leads all IPO prospects with an estimated $200 million offering. ADC is joined by smaller deals involving Viela Bio Inc., Frequency Therapeutics Inc. and Aprea Therapeutics Inc. The four offerings are scheduled to price around Oct. 2, according to an IPO calendar tracked by the New York Stock Exchange. They join Monopar Therapeutics Inc., which is already scheduled to price...

