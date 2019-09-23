Commerce Can't Punish Chinese Co. For Upload Error: CIT

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Monday that the U.S. Department of Commerce was wrong to impose a higher duty rate on a Chinese diamond saw blades exporter after the company had trouble uploading one of its submissions to the agency’s filing system. Judge Claire R. Kelly ruled that Commerce should have given Chengdu Huifeng New Material Technology Co. Ltd., which had been assigned an 82.05% anti-dumping duty, a chance to refile a submission that could have lowered its duty rate after the company’s initial filing attempt resulted in only a portion of the document being uploaded to Commerce’s filing...

