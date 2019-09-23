Nevada Atty Disbarred For Role In $60M Diamond Stock Scam

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Nevada's highest court has disbarred an attorney who in February acknowledged participating in securities fraud as part of a scam in which federal prosecutors contended investors lost more than $60 million through buying shares in a fake diamond company. Losing his law license was one of the conditions included in a pretrial diversion agreement for Brian G. Dvorak, who admitted he participated in orchestrating the sales of billions of fraudulent shares of CMKM Diamonds Inc. backed by fake diamond mining, buying and selling, according to documents filed with the Nevada Supreme Court, which disbarred him on Friday. As part of entering...

