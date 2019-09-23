IT Co. Boss Gets 7 Years For H-1B Visa Fraud Scheme

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of two Seattle-area information technology companies was sentenced to over seven years in prison for fraud and tax charges, brought over what prosecutors claim was a yearslong visa fraud scheme involving hundreds of workers. Pradyumna Samal, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James L. Robart to 87 months in prison for using his companies to operate what prosecutors said in a Friday announcement was the "largest and most sophisticated H-1B visa fraud scheme we have prosecuted in Western Washington." Prosecutors say Samal used his Bellevue, Washington-based companies, Azimetry Inc. and Divensi Inc. — which supplied tech workers to corporate clients —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS