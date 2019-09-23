Atty Escapes Divorce Malpractice Suit In Ill. Appeals Court

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois woman waited too long to sue her attorney for allegedly coercing her into accepting a divorce settlement that provided her too little, a state appellate panel affirmed Friday. Anne Anderson filed her legal malpractice suit against Illinois attorney Denise M. Kuzniewski in December 2016, but she should have filed it within two years of hiring new counsel to try to tweak her deal with ex-husband Steven Hewson — something she did in October 2011, a three-judge panel found. Therefore, the appeals court affirmed a finding that Anderson's suit against Kuzniewski was untimely as a matter of law. Anderson had argued she...

