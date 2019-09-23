De Blasio Proposes Universal Retirement Savings Plan In NYC

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday proposed a plan that would automatically enroll private sector workers in the Big Apple who don't have retirement plans in an individual retirement account by the end of 2021. Under the proposal, contributions will be withheld from the workers' paychecks based on a default rate, though the workers will have the option to change their contribution rates or opt out of the program, the city said in its statement. The workers will also be able to take their savings accounts with them if they switch jobs, the statement said. New York City...

