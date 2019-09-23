Ad Watchdog Says Cox Attacks Against AT&T Are Misleading

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The National Advertising Division recommended that Cox Communications retool a pair of video ads the watchdog found misleadingly portray AT&T's rival broadband services as too slow to stream or download movies. After investigating a complaint lodged by AT&T, the NAD concluded last week that two Cox ads showing its own subscribers easily downloading and streaming content as AT&T subscribers sit and watch a loading symbol don't accurately reflect the competitors' offerings. The videos imply that an "AT&T customer cannot stream movies at all on AT&T internet," which NAD said is "a message which is not supported." "Therefore, NAD recommended that the...

