Disclosures Let Keryx Escape Kidney Drug Stock Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge handed Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. a win in a proposed shareholder class action on Monday, ruling that the sole remaining plaintiff bought his shares of the company after vital information about its kidney drug had already been disclosed. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper said Tim Karth was in a much different spot when he purchased Keryx shares in July 2016 compared with other proposed class members who bought shares as early as May 2013. In between those dates, Keryx made a pair of critical disclosures about trouble with a contractor manufacturing the kidney disease-fighting drug Auryxia in...

