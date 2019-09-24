Alaska Logging Project Halted For Environmental Review

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- An Alaska federal judge put on hold a 42,500-acre logging project in the Tongass National Forest while she reviews claims the U.S. Forest Service inadequately reviewed the project's environmental impacts. A day before the government was set to review bids for the first sale of logging rights for part of the project, U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason on Monday issued a preliminary injunction, saying a brief delay would allow a full review of challenges brought by Southeast Alaska Conservation Council and other environmental groups. She added that because only a short amount of time is left in this year's logging season,...

